Verizon credit scam targets customers after outage, Georgia sheriff says

ATLANTA — A Georgia sheriff’s office is warning people about a scam tied to the Verizon outage that impacted people across the country last week.

The service outage happened on Wednesday, impacting nearly 180,000 customers.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said it has started getting complaints of scammers trying to take advantage of Verizon’s announcement that it would be giving away $20 credits for those customers impacted by the outage.

The sheriff’s office said people have been getting text messages and emails claiming to be from Verizon offering the credit.

“Do NOT click the link. This is a scam designed to steal your personal info, account details, or infect your device with malware,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office reminded people that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

“Legit companies like Verizon will not send unsolicited links promising free credits,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff also offered some good advice if you received one of the texts:

Go directly to your Verizon app or official website

Call Verizon customer support to verify the offer

Never give personal or account details through a suspicious link

