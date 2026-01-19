Teen suffers severe chemical burns after liquid thrown on her

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A teenager is recovering after someone threw a chemical on her back during a fight, and it was all caught on video.

The teen’s mom says this is the result of ongoing bullying that her daughter has been facing.

The mom filed a police report here with Villa Rica police. She says her daughter has second- and third-degree burns.

Video shows the moment that liquid was thrown on the 14-year-old girl wearing a black sweater.

It happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Anderson Road.

The girl’s mom, Aspen Clark, says for six months a group of middle schoolers have been bullying her eighth grader.

She says Saturday it got worse when they showed up with boiling water and some sort of chemical.

“When it escalated, they had a Stanley cup full of liquid, and when they threw it on her, her skin just started dissolving,” Clark said.

Villa Rica police are investigating and say those involved could face battery or aggravated assault charges.

