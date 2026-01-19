Possible wintry weather arriving this weekend

There has been a lot of talk about wintry weather this weekend.

Here is what we know today, and we will be fine tuning the specifics of the forecast through the week.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks it LIVE all week on Channel 2 Action News.

A big dip in the jet stream will allow cold air to spill in from the Arctic, while moisture from the Gulf moves in at the same time.

This is a pattern that can produce wintry weather.

There is still the question of what type of precipitation we will have and in which areas it will fall.

Four to six days out from a system, we can start to see the trends and timing. We can also see the potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

“It’s still too soon now early in the week to be specific about the amounts, but it could be something significant,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

