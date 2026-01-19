Metro Atlanta murder suspect caught after 5 days on the run

CONYERS, Ga. — A Conyers murder suspect is under arrest after being on the run for five days.
The Conyers Police Department said Amir Johnson, wanted for the murder of Kaleb King on Jan. 14, was captured in DeKalb County, thanking the police department their for helping bring Johnson into custody.
Channel 2 Action News previously reported when police were sent to investigate a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday.
Police said they found King, 22, died of his wounds and Johnson was named as a suspect in his death.
Witnesses inside the home who cooperated with investigators identified Johnson as the one responsible for King’s death.
Officers did not disclose a motive for the shooting.
