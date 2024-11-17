Judge orders class action lawsuits against BioLab to be consolidated

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has ordered all class action lawsuits against BioLab to be consolidated.

Four attorneys were appointed to the case.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, a chemical fire ignited on the roof of the KIK BioLab facility in Conyers.

The fire allegedly triggered a sprinkler system that introduced water to a water-reactive chemical, causing a massive fire and toxic plume that caused the evacuation of over 17,000 people in the area.

“I am honored by the Court’s order appointing me as co-lead counsel in the litigation against Bio-Lab and KIK Custom Products arising from the September 29th chemical fire,” said attorney Jean Martin. “BioLab’s alleged recklessness has upended and harmed tens of thousands of lives. Along with my esteemed colleagues serving as co-lead counsel, I am ready to fight on behalf of the community of Conyers and the surrounding areas to seek justice for this disaster.”

BioLab partially reopened earlier this month to resume fulfilling customer orders for finished products at their distribution center.

The plant has not yet resumed any manufacturing operations.

