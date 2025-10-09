Family of murdered Rockdale County woman honors her life days after her death

CONYERS, Ga. — On Wednesday, family and friends shared tears and hugs to remember a Rockdale County woman who was murdered this week as her accused kidnapper and killer sits behind bars.

The vigil started in Conyers with a prayer. The group held hands, released balloons, and remembered 26-year-old Masey Watson.

“She always had a smile on her face. She was always uplifting,” her sister Shannon Watson told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna. “And she was all around just a loving and caring person. She’s literally, like my hero, my protector.”

They were lifelong companions who grew up together, lived together, and made plans for the future together.

“She was the person I turned to when I felt like I had nobody. Like she was my somebody, you know?” Shannon Watson said.

But on Monday morning, witnesses say they saw a car swerve into a ditch on Salem Road, and when Masey got out and tried to run away, a man in a ski mask got out and shoved her to the asphalt.

“He pretty much just grabbed the gun and shot her twice right there on the floor,” witness Ismael Hernandez recalled.

The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office arrested the man whom Masey’s family says was her ex, Kyle Dennis, for kidnapping and murder.

“It felt like time stood still. And it just felt like a dream,” Shannon Watson said. “We already talked about our future, and I vow to live out what we dreamed about, what we spoke about, and I vow to make her proud.”

And as the family released balloons into the sky, it was a promise that, despite a life taken too soon, her memory will live on.

“And her life will not just be a waste, it won’t just be a number, it will not be just a memory just on October, like this will be long-lasting and I’ll make sure of that,” Shannon Watson said.

The funeral details for Masey will come soon. If you would like to help the family, they do have a Cash App fund at the username "$ccynt012″ that will help with the funeral arrangements.

