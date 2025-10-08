Man who witnessed deadly Rockdale shooting, chased suspect while calling 911, recalls what he saw

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — One day after a shooting claimed the life of a young woman in the middle of a Rockdale County road, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna heard from the person who called 911 after seeing it all happen.

He says after he heard the gunshots, he had to do something— so when he saw the shooter drive off, he got in his truck and tried to follow— And he hopes the information he provided to the county helps make a difference in this case.

“The vehicle in front of me started swerving. You know, going in and out of the lane,” witness Ismael Hernandez said.

Hernandez won’t forget what he saw on Monday morning when he noticed the car in front of him swerve into a ditch, and then a woman got out.

“She was yelling for help. So I kind of hopped out,” Hernandez said.

He said as she tried to get away, a man in a ski mask got out and became physical with her before pushing her to the asphalt.

“He pretty much just grabbed the gun and shot her twice right there on the floor,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said that after the shooting, the man then got back in his car and drove off.

“He took off, and I took off behind him. I got on the phone with 911 and told them, Hey, this guy just shot the girl right here,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez would follow the man for around five minutes while on the phone with 911, providing details about the car and its path before the suspect’s car eventually swerved around some traffic and sped off.

“It just seems out of the movie,” Hernandez said.

In the end, the woman died from the shooting, in what Rockdale County says may have been a domestic-related incident, leaving those like Hernandez wishing he could have done more.

“You know, a young lady, um, asking for help, you know, and you feel helpless,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez hopes his information will help bring justice and closure for the family.

As for the suspect, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office last released information at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News has repeatedly asked for additional information through phone calls, text messages, and emails but has not yet received a response.

