Woman shot, killed in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died following a shooting incident on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8 a.m. Rockdale County deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic-related incident involving gunfire on Salem Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The RCSO said the suspect in the shooting is currently unknown and remains at large. However, authorities have stated that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group