Families worry neighborhood’s water could be shut off over $289K bill

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of families are worried about the county cutting off the water in their townhome complex because of a delinquent bill.

They have to pay $80,000 of that huge bill by next Wednesday just to keep the water on.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was live in Rockdale County for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

People who live here don’t know what they’re going to do, and that’s why they called.

Something that made the Callaway Crossing Townhomes homeowners association realize the water leak problem goes deeper than they imagined was a sinkhole formed because of the leaks underground. And it isn’t the only one,

A sign put up Monday says Rockdale County plans to turn the water off in the entire townhome complex in one week if the HOA doesn’t pay the county at least $80,000 on their delinquent bill that’s nearly $300,000.

HOA member Carl Henry said the master meter at Conyers Calloway Crossing is part of the issue.

“It’s metered at the front. They send the HOA a bill at end of month, and then each individual home has a third-party meter. Those meters in this community are inside the house,” he said.

Henry said if there are any leaks from the sidewalk to the townhome doors, the person renting the home or the owner has to fix it.

He said not every tenant is telling the HOA when there’s a leak like this one did.

“A homeowner called and said she had a sinkhole in her yard. ... After the homeowner fixed that one, the water bill went down 40%,” Henry said.

He showed Fernandes another leak the HOA just fixed two months ago. They just keep coming back.

“I pulled up here this morning, and there’s still water in the drain,” Henry said.

Fernandes spoke to a Rockdale County spokesperson, who said water leaks have been an issue here for the last 16 years.

He said the county is working with the HOA.

Henry says, if the water is cut off, 152 families will be devastated

“You no longer have a place to live. You still have to pay a mortgage. You’re still gonna have to pay taxes. We pay both taxes here, both city and county taxes here,” Henry said.

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