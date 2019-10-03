Ex-Georgia Board of Regents member charged in alleged $1.8 million racketeering scheme

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a University System of Georgia Board of Regents member has been charged in an alleged $1.8 million racketeering scheme.
Arrest warrants were issued for Clarence Dean Alford Thursday after the Georgia Bureau of investigation launched an investigation at the request of the Georgia Attorney General's Office.
BREAKING: University System of Georgia Board of Regents member C. Dean Alford RESIGNS after @GBI_GA investigation. Alford is charged in alleged $1.8 million racketeering scheme and attempting to defraud USG out of nearly a half-million dollars. Arrest warrant issued. @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/9bUgyHt733— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) October 3, 2019
He's charged with racketeering and attempted theft by taking. Alford, who represented Georgia's 4th Congressional District, resigned from his position with USG.
Alford is accused of creating fake invoices and exploiting a common industry practice called "factoring." It's when a business sells accounts receivable to a third party at a discount.
Alford is also accused of forging documents indicating USG would pay a factoring company around $500,000 to satisfy a debt with Alford's own company, Allied Energy.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Law has been assisting in the investigation because the factoring company involved is based in Florida.
USG Chairman Don Waters sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"Members of the Board of Regents must adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards. This is essential to ensuring the public's trust, to fulfilling our duties and obligations to students, and safeguarding the integrity of the University System of Georgia and its Board. The allegations brought against Dean Alford, who resigned from the Board today, are shocking and deeply upsetting. We will continue assisting law enforcement in any capacity necessary throughout the investigation."
Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:
"Every state official must follow the highest ethical standards in all aspects of their conduct. That is why I demanded, and received, Dean Alford's resignation from the Board of Regents, effective immediately. The Attorney General and Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct a complete and thorough investigation."
