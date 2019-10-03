Patients sent running for their lives as bullets rip through doctor's office

EAST POINT, Ga. - Patients at a pediatrician's office in East Point are sharing what they are calling moments of sheer terror as bullets ripped through the doctor's office.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman obtained video showing a bullet shattering the glass door in the waiting room with children inside.
A second bullet pierced one wall right next to where the receptionists were sitting.
According to police, there was an argument outside, followed by gunfire, and one of those bullets went through the building.
The doctor told Hyman it was a miracle no one was hurt.
"This glass is apparently bulletproof, which I did not know, but thank heavens it is because that's what prevented the bullet from coming to the exam room where I was with a patient on the exam table," the doctor said.
TONIGHT AT 11, we're speaking to a mother and father whose young child was sitting right next to that glass door, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
