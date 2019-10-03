  • Heads up! Bear spotted roaming around this metro Atlanta neighborhood

    By: Justin Wilfon

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Over the past few weeks in Forsyth County, many people have spotted a new neighbor, and they're not sure he's welcome.

    They've seen a massive bear roaming around neighborhoods in Dawsonville, which is on the Forsyth/Dawson county line. People who leave off Blue Ridge Overlook are even scared to get their mail.

    "I was looking at the picture, and I'm like, ‘Is that our front yard?' He said, ‘Yeah.' And I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh,'" Rhonda Slayer said after a neighbor showed her a picture of the bear in her front yard.

    What Georgia Department of Natural Resources is telling us about whether the animal could be a danger, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

