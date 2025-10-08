‘A coward ended up shooting her’: Slain woman mourned as warrants issued for boyfriend

ROCKDALE, Ga. — A judge has signed arrest warrants for Kyle Dennis, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, Masey Watson.

Dennis, 24, is facing charges of malice murder and kidnapping after allegedly abducting 26-year-old Watson and fatally shooting her as she attempted to escape.

Family and friends of Watson began showing up to a skating rink Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported.

“I just know she was fighting for her life and somebody took her, and she pretty much fought for her life and a coward ended up shooting her,” said Jamiria Denson, a close friend of Watson.

Kyle Dennis Kyle Dennis (Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

It all happened on Salem Road while Watson was on her way to work on Monday morning.

Denson, grieving the loss of her lifelong friend, described Watson as someone with a “big beautiful smile” that never changed.

“Macey was always the type you need to fall back on. She was the type of person, I tell everybody you want your kids to be like Macey,” Denson added.

Rockdale County investigators are treating this as an ongoing investigation and have not yet released a motive. However, those close to Watson have said she was in an abusive relationship and had recently filed for a restraining order against Dennis.

“She did everything right. She went to police. Unfortunately things happen and she’s gone too soon,” Denson said.

A balloon release is scheduled for Wednesday night to honor her memory.

As for her accused killer, Channel 2 Action News is still working to see if he’s hired a lawyer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group