Conyers police awarded $1 million federal grant to purchase mobile command vehicle

CONYERS, Ga. — U.S. Rep. David Scott announced Friday that federal funding was approved for several projects in Rockdale County, including some upgrades for the Conyers Police Department.

According to Scott’s office, the projects awarded funding were created through “extensive community engagement and input,” and include items with a wide range of needs.

Conyers police were awarded $1.03 million to buy a new mobile command vehicle and LTE-enabled portable radios.

Additionally, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a variety of Community Project Funding requests for Rockdale County and others, including more than $660,000 to support a veterans initiative.

The more than $660,000 was requested by Rockdale County for their Rockdale Veterans Transportation Assistance Project.

A vote is also expected to come for funds to connect two parts of the Rockdale River Trail so there is greater access to centers of business, downtown Conyers, more recreational opportunities and the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, according to Scott’s office.

