Son dies rescuing dog from burning Gwinnett home after saving mom

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is dead after he saved his mom from their burning home on Sunday.

Firefighters say they were called to a home on Sandra Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire in the garage and living room that had spread to the attic.

Officials say they found him in the entryway of the home. When it was safe to search the rest of the house, they made sure no one else was inside.

Neighbors say the man noticed the house was on fire, woke up his mom and helped her outside. When she was safe, he ran back inside to rescue the family dog.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Lilburn police officer who was on scene suffered minor injuries and was cleared on scene.

The American Red Cross will respond and help the displaced people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

