MARTA announces streetcar to get back on roads in February

ATLANTA — MARTA announced the streetcar in February after underground utility repairs by Georgia Power in Atlanta are finished.
A release from the transit authority said Feb. 3 will be the first day the streetcar is back on the road in Atlanta.
During the repair process for Georgia Power, the MARTA streetcar was out of service and shuttle vans featuring similar visual wraps were used instead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Delta to restart service to Binghamton airport in spring, reversing announced end
- Georgia mom who killed 20-month-old son, dumped body in dumpster renews call for new trial
- Restaurant open since 1955 shutting down over ‘unprofessional’ Georgia county employee
“The work required a lane closure between Courtland street and Peachtree Center Avenue, where Georgia Power has been excavating and repairing underground electrical lines,” MARTA said in a statement. “For safety reasons, streetcars cannot operate alongside open construction areas.”
As a result, the streetcars were out of service starting on Sept. 8, 2025 and shuttle vans serviced the routes instead.
MARTA said during the Georgia Power-related closure, they’d taken the opportunity to complete the following projects:
- Catenary inspection and repair
- Track maintenance
- Tree trimming
- Station refurbishment
- Signage and vehicle updates
- Deep cleaning along the route
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group