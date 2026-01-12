MARTA announces streetcar to get back on roads in February

ATLANTA — MARTA announced the streetcar in February after underground utility repairs by Georgia Power in Atlanta are finished.

A release from the transit authority said Feb. 3 will be the first day the streetcar is back on the road in Atlanta.

During the repair process for Georgia Power, the MARTA streetcar was out of service and shuttle vans featuring similar visual wraps were used instead.

“The work required a lane closure between Courtland street and Peachtree Center Avenue, where Georgia Power has been excavating and repairing underground electrical lines,” MARTA said in a statement. “For safety reasons, streetcars cannot operate alongside open construction areas.”

As a result, the streetcars were out of service starting on Sept. 8, 2025 and shuttle vans serviced the routes instead.

MARTA said during the Georgia Power-related closure, they’d taken the opportunity to complete the following projects:

Catenary inspection and repair

Track maintenance

Tree trimming

Station refurbishment

Signage and vehicle updates

Deep cleaning along the route

