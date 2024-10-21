Biolab fire: Rockdale commissioner to announce federal lawsuit, schools return in-person

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Schools students will return to class in person for the first time in weeks on Monday morning.

Students in the district have been in virtual learning since a chemical fire at the Biolab facility late last month.

That fire has shaken the Rockdale community and forced a shelter-in-place order and impacting residents and businesses.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with other emergency agencies and county leaders lifted a shelter-in-place order.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington will hold a news conference on Monday to announce a federal lawsuit against BioLab and its parent company, KIK.

The lawsuit will seek damages for the citizens and businesses that have been impacted by the fire. The incident last month was the fourth major incident at the BioLab since 2004.

Last week, people lined up outside the newly opened Community Assistance Center in Conyers, requesting payment from Biolab officials.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group