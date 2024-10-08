BioLab Fire: People upset over BioLab fire fill Rockdale County commission meeting

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A morning meeting of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners drew a large crowd as angry neighbors voiced strong opinions about the BioLab fire incident.

Many people expressed their concerns, saying it might be time to shut down the chemical facility.

How the county is addressing peoples’ concerns, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones said the meeting was packed with community members eager to express their disappointment with the county’s handling of the fire.

This incident began nine days ago, releasing plumes of smoke over the area.

RELATED STORIES:

Residents raised questions about their safety and the impact on their gardens and livestock. Some demanded answers on why BioLab continues to operate.

“I do believe that BioLab should be shut down,” one woman said. “I have only been in Rockdale County for seven years. I have lived all over Atlanta. I am a bit flabbergasted at the history that I’m finding out about BioLab.”

Chairman Oz Nesbitt acknowledged that BioLab has had three incidents in the last 20 years.

He emphasized that while the current priority is community safety, he will address any questions about BioLab once the situation is under control.

RELATED NEWS:

BioLab Fire: Nightly shelter-in-place order expires in Rockdale County

©2024 Cox Media Group