2-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool last month dies

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old who was saved from drowning in a backyard pool last month has died.
We first brought you this story last month when a sheriff's deputy raced to save the toddler and his 3-year-old sister at their home on Blackberry Lane in Conyers. The two children were pulled out of the swimming pool barely alive.
Lt. Scott Stewart performed CPR on the little boy until paramedics arrived.
Investigators arrested 21-year old Trevor Bohannon on suspicion of reckless conduct. They said he is the boyfriend of the children’s mother.
Investigators said he had been smoking marijuana in the garage of the house instead of keeping an eye on the children.
TRENDING STORIES:
- OutKast reunites at Big Boi's son's high school graduation
- Oprah Winfrey gives former student away in Atlanta wedding ceremony
- Driver surrenders for hit-and-run that left boy in coma, police sources say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}