Deputy performs CPR, saves toddler after nearly drowning in pool

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two children are in the hospital after they nearly drowned Thursday in Rockdale County.

Officials say sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive to a home on Blackberry Lane in Conyers, after a brother and sister -- ages 2 and 3 — were pulled out of a backyard swimming pool, barely alive.

Lt. Scott Stewart immediately took charge.

"The female child was breathing. So he gave directions to the people at the home on what to do to keep her breathing. Keeping her on her side,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Yolande Lovingood-Moore.

Stewart then performed CPR on the little boy until paramedics arrived.

Meantime, detectives began looking over what became a crime scene in the garage of the home. That’s where investigators say a man had been smoking marijuana instead of keeping an eye on the children.

Investigators arrested 21-year old Trevor Bohannon on suspicion of reckless conduct. They said he is the boyfriend of the children’s mother.

After life-saving measures were taken at the scene, the toddlers were rushed to a local hospital and then flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Their mother told deputies that her daughter spoke a few words Friday. She and her brother remained in critical condition Friday night.

Back at the sheriff’s headquarters in Conyers, Stewart's colleagues say they are very proud of his quick action.

"They train every year. They get updated training on CPR. So, his reaction time -- everything -- was just impeccable,” Moore said.

Meantime, investigators say a phony GoFundMe account has been set up, claiming to help the family. It features a photo of one of the children.

Moore said the children’s mother is appalled that someone is trying to profit from this tragedy.

"She did not create that page and doesn't have any knowledge of who created it.She wants to make sure everyone knows it's not her and do NOT donate to it,” Moore said.

