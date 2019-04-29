Deputy has 'very emotional' meeting with mother of children who nearly drowned

CONYERS, Ga. - For the first time we’re hearing from a sheriff’s deputy who raced to save a 2- and 3-year-old from drowning in a backyard pool.
Lt. Scott Stewart said he was just down the street when he heard the call at the home on Blackberry Lane in Conyers last week.
He said he got to the home within 20-30 seconds.
The deputy describes the tense moments as he tried to help revive one of the children and gives us an update on the children after spending time with their mother this morning, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
