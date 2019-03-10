  • RIGHT NOW: Scattered showers across parts of metro Atlanta

    Some people in metro Atlanta are waking up to rain, which could continue into the day.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said early Sunday that storms had weakened across north Georgia. 

    Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon for southern metro counties, including Upson, southeast Lamar and southern Putnam counties.

    There was fog across the area Sunday morning.

     

