RIGHT NOW: Scattered showers across parts of metro Atlanta

Some people in metro Atlanta are waking up to rain, which could continue into the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers in your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said early Sunday that storms had weakened across north Georgia.
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon for southern metro counties, including Upson, southeast Lamar and southern Putnam counties.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon for our southern counties, including Upson, SE Lamar and southern Putnam. Wind gusts 40-60 mph, brief heavy rain, and hail possible. pic.twitter.com/d7tIH5VmDt— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) March 10, 2019
There was fog across the area Sunday morning.
Some areas of #fog could slow you down. Visibility dropped to 1.25 miles in Athens this AM. Watch for changing conditions. pic.twitter.com/J0380KD8GD— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) March 10, 2019
