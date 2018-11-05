Retired Ga. Supreme Court chief justice killed in car crash

Retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines died in a car crash Sunday, officials said.
Hines, 75, had just retired from the state’s highest court in August, after a long legal career.
He was appointed to the State Court of Cobb County in 1974 by then-Gov. Jimmy Carter, and then to the Supreme Court in 1995 by then-Gov. Zell Miller.
Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan confirmed the news about Hines’ death in a Facebook post.
“I am blessed I was able to practice law before him, and to call him my mentor and friend,” Morgan wrote. “God bless his family and give them peace.”
Details about the crash have not been released.
Hines was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the crash. Family members were informed Sunday about 4:30 p.m.
“Harris Hines was a really, really good guy,” Marietta author Mike King said. “He was kind and gentle and always has a smile to share, and a story to tell. As a jurist, he was vigilant about protecting the public’s right to know. I count him as one of the real friends in Marietta who made it a pleasure to live there.”
AJC staff writer Jennifer Brett contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}