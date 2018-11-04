0 Sec. of State's office: Investigation underway into failed hack by Democratic Party of GA

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says they are investigating a failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the office said in a news release.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes," said Secretary of State office Press Secretary Candice Broce. "We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure."

We have a team of reporters digging into this story to get reaction from Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about the investigation.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM for the latest on this developing story.

Brian Kemp office opens investigation into @GeorgiaDemocrat party “after a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/oluv63LoQS — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 4, 2018

The Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement Sunday morning saying:

"This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State. To be very clear, Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning. This political stunt from Kemp just days before the election is yet another example of why he cannot be trusted and should not be overseeing an election in which he is also a candidate for governor. It is also a fact that Brian Kemp is the last person who can be trusted on cyber security given his record of leaking the personal information and social security numbers of six million Georgians. 11th hour, cynical ploys come as no surprise from Brian Kemp, a man who raided the offices of organizations who register people to vote and had a woman arrested for helping her blind father cast his ballot. Brian Kemp is desperate to save his failing campaign, and it's likely we'll see even more of his abuses of power as the election nears, but Georgians will keep working hard, knocking on doors, making phone calls, and voting to make sure he doesn't get a promotion."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.