ATLANTA - The victim of an apparent homicide in southwest Atlanta was identified Sunday as the ex-fiancé of reality television star Angela Simmons.
Sutton Tennyson, 37, was shot and killed inside a garage shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta police said.
Tennyson has a child with Simmons, the daughter of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, one of the founding members of legendary rap group Run–DMC. She is the niece of hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and currently appears on WE-TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop.”
The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the open garage on Jewel Drive, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation, police said, suggests that Tennyson was talking in the driveway with another man when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot Tennyson multiple times.
The man left the scene in a car, and the shooting is under investigation.
Simmons, whose career includes working as a fashion designer and appearances on other reality television shows, posted a tribute to Tennyson on Instagram on Sunday, including pictures of him with their child.
“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she wrote. “I’m hurting. I’m numb.”
