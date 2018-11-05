High school halftime show included racially insensitive term

Several parents are outraged after students in a high school band spelled out a racially charged word when they hit the field for their half-time show over the weekend.
In a letter to parents, obtained by Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, the principal stated the band members normally take the letter covers off their instruments. Since there was a staffing issue, protocol wasn’t followed.
“This was not an accident. This was deliberately done. That formation is practiced," a mother told us.
What parents say they want done about it, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Democratic Party of GA accused of hacking voter registry; Abrams calls it desperate ploy
- President Trump makes final push for governor's race in Georgia
- Rain moves in Sunday night; storms possible Election Day
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}