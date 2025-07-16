Restaurant destroyed by fire, firefighters save nearby courthouse in small GA town

MADISON, Ga. — Firefighters in Madison, Georgia, responded to a report of a fire at Betty Gene’s restaurant on Sunday.

Both crews from the Madison Fire Department and Morgan County Fire Rescue responded.

Firefighters tried to enter the front of the restaurant, but were forced to retreat due to intense heat, smoke, and fire conditions.

Using a tower truck, crews focused on containing the blaze and protecting nearby buildings like the historic Morgan County Courthouse and Truist Bank, as well as another restaurant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After several hours, the fire was brought under control.

Betty Gene’s restaurant, Community Market, and some offices were a complete loss, but other surrounding buildings were saved.

No one was injured in the fire.

A total of 45 firefighters from multiple agencies worked to extinguish the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group