Residents at local senior living complex complain of bed bugs biting at them

ATLANTA — Some residents at a local senior living complex say it’s hard to sleep well when bed bugs are biting.

One resident said management is fighting the problem all wrong.

They say its just some of the units here at this Senior living community that have been impacted, but Diana Johnson says it’s spreading faster than management can address the problem.

When Johnson got up in the middle of the night this week, she realized quickly she wasn’t alone in her bed.

“I saw all these bed bugs in my bed,” said Johnson.

She pulled out her phone, so everyone could see what she saw.

Creeping, crawling bugs from her sheets, to the mattress pad to the bed frame.

“When I sprayed where they were, because I have wood on my furniture real wood, they all just started coming out...yeah bed bugs,” she said.

She lives in the Calvin Court Apartments on East Paces.

She said she noticed her neighbors with exterminators weeks ago.

“Two doors down from me on each side where my apartment is they were fumigating or spraying apartments,” said Johnson.

And she even noticed itching.

“I started breaking out on my arms, my neck. I’m very sensitive to chemicals and I just brought another type of goat milk soap so I thought that’s what it was,” said Johnson.

But it wasn’t until this week her worst fears were confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Calvin Court Apartment management who said in a statement, “When residents and staff found evidence of bedbugs in fewer than 10 of the 237 apartments at Calvin Court, we tripled the number of pest control contactors and diversified our treatment protocols to include industry-leading methods, in an effort to eliminate these pests.”

But Johnson says instead of apartment by apartment, they need to treat the entire building.

“They need to fumigate that entire building which means get everybody out, and seal it off because that’s the only way you can get rid of bed bugs,” she said.

For now, her doctor has recommended she find somewhere else to sleep.

She’s still trying to shake the crawling bad dream she woke up to this week.

Johnson also said she’s been in touch with Code Enforcement.

As for Calvin Court, they say they’ve notified all of their residents and will work to ensure the issue has been resolved.

