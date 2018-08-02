Remains of Ga. soldier who died in Korean War to be returned for burial with full military honors

TOCCOA, Ga. - The remains of a soldier from Georgia who died during the Korean War have been identified and are being returned to his family, officials said Thursday.
Army Cpl. Terrell J. Fuller, a 20-year-old infantry soldier from Toccoa, Ga., was reported missing in South Korea on Feb. 12, 1951.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Fuller's remains will be returned to his hometown a buried with full military honors on August 11.
Fuller was declared dead by the U.S. Army on Feb. 18, 1954 after his name appeared on a list of soldiers who died in custody of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces and the Korean People's Army. A fellow soldier said he served as a POW with Fuller during the war.
Between 1990 and 1994, North Korea returned to the United States 208 boxes of commingled human remains, which were later determined to contain the remains of at least 400 U.S. servicemen who died during the war.
Fuller's remains were identified earlier this year through DNA analysis among other forensic tests.
The news comes on the heels of a recent agreement made between President Trump and Chairman Kim on the continued return and recovery of U.S. service members who died in North Korea.
7,691 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
