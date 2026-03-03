Local

Person shot at Arts Center MARTA station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
MARTA police car outside Arts Center station MARTA confirmed someone was shot Tuesday morning.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

MARTA police have a person in custody after someone was shot at a station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded around 7:17 a.m. to a shots fired call at the Arts Center station in midtown Atlanta. They found a person shot in the abdomen.

The victim, whose condition was not released, has been taken to the hospital. MARTA police said they have a suspect in custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read