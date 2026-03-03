Person shot at Arts Center MARTA station

MARTA police have a person in custody after someone was shot at a station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers responded around 7:17 a.m. to a shots fired call at the Arts Center station in midtown Atlanta. They found a person shot in the abdomen.
The victim, whose condition was not released, has been taken to the hospital. MARTA police said they have a suspect in custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gov. Kemp to sign state budget; $1.2M tax rebate, $850M property tax relief included
- Great-grandmother slapped on backside while shopping at Kroger
- Atlanta could be the home of the next Democratic National Convention
©2026 Cox Media Group