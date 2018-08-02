0 Police: Man tossed 8-year-old from water slide platform because line took too long

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - An 18-year-old man was arrested in Apple Valley, Minnesota, after police said he picked up and pushed an 8-year-old boy off a water slide’s platform 31 feet in the air, Tuesday.

Police said Roman Adams threw the child because Adams was upset the line was moving too slowly. Police said that they learned after the incident that Adams has cognitive disabilities and has a personal care assistant who was at the park with Adams, but not in line waiting with him for the slide, WCCO reported.

“Our investigation focused on [Adams] knew what he did was wrong. He knew what he did was going to hurt someone and he did it,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis told WCCO.

This is 18yo Roman Adams, accused of tossing a little boy off the top of a 30-ft water slide platform because the line "wasn't moving fast enough". Police say the two had no interaction prior to the incident. pic.twitter.com/dsdmhOEE4A — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) August 2, 2018

The child suffered several broken bones, but survived, WCCO reported. Lifeguards helped him until police arrived. Francis visited the child in the hospital Wednesday and said that he was in good spirits.

The child is stable, KSTP reported.

Apple Valley Police say 18y/o Roman Adams picked up and pushed an 8y/o boy 31 feet off of a water slide platform onto the ground at the Apply Valley Aquatic Center. @WCCO @AppleValleyPD pic.twitter.com/go4rgiRC2D — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 1, 2018

Adams was arrested, charged with third-degree felony assault. Police said Adams’ mental abilities could determine how the county attorney proceeds with the case, WCCO reported.

