Atlanta Falcons to play 2026 NFL international game in Spain at Real Madrid stadium

The Atlanta Falcons have learned where they will play their 2026 international game later this year.

NFL announced Tuesday that the Falcons will play in the 2026 Madrid Game at Bernabéu stadium, the home of legendary soccer club Real Madrid.

“Atlanta and Madrid are a fitting match as we will host two of Spain’s group stage matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Falcons new CEO and president Greg Beadles said Tuesday. “We are excited to experience Spain’s rich culture.”

The Falcons will learn the date, kickoff time and opponent for the Madrid game when the NFL unveils the schedule this spring.

“The passion for the NFL in Spain is at an all‑time high, and welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to Madrid for a regular‑season game is a historic moment for our growing fanbase," NFL Country Manager Rafa de los Santos said.

Atlanta will be the home team. The team previously said season ticket holders will get one preseason game and eight regular season games.

This will be the fifth time the Falcons have played a game outside the United States. They previously played in London in 2014, 2021 and 2023 and in Berlin in 2025.

