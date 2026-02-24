Falcons GM confirms team will release Kirk Cousins in March

The Atlanta Falcons plan to release Kirk Cousins before the new league year officially starts in March.

New Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham confirmed the news at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Cousins, who turns 38 in August, will be released on March 11 and become a free agent. He can then sign with any team for his 15th season in the NFL.

Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million deal as a free agent in March 2024. Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. weeks later with the No. 8 overall pick and he became the starting quarterback for the franchise.

The Falcons kept Cousins on the roster for the 2025 season.

