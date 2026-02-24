Atlanta Falcons to use franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will use the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts. NFL league sources confirmed the decision to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein on Monday.

The tag means Pitts will make the average of the top-5 play at his position with a 1-year deal fully guaranteed.

Last season, Pitts set career highs with his 88 catches and five touchdowns. The Falcons got the tight end’s best overall production since his rookie season five years ago.

The two sides could still work out a long-term deal and can negotiate until July.

