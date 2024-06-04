Recall alert: Ground beef sold at metro Atlanta Publix recalled for potential ‘foreign material’

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Publix has issued a voluntary recall for packages of ground beef sold at one of its stores in metro Atlanta.

The recall applies to a batch of Market Ground Beef sold at The Village at Flynn Crossing off McGinnis Ferry Road in Alpharetta.

Publix says it issued the recall because the beef may have “foreign material” in the package.

The affected batch was available on May 29, 2024. The packages have a sell-by date of May 30, 2024 and a global trade item number 26923000000.

Publix says any customer who purchased the Market Ground Beef should thrown it away or return to the store for a refund.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from the store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications.

Customers who have any questions or concerns can contact Publix at 800-242-1227.

