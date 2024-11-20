Pro Football Hall of Fame: Former UGA star Hines Ward named on 2025 semifinalist list

CANTON, OH — Hines Ward, Super Bowl Champion and what most consider to be an all-time great receiver, was just named as a semifinalist to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ward from the University of Georgia in the 1998 NFL Draft with the 92nd overall pick.

Ward played in multiple Super Bowls, won two, and was named Super Bowl XL MVP.

During his professional career, Ward played in 217 games, amassed 12,083 receiving yards, along with 85 touchdowns.

Ward grew up in metro Atlanta and attended Forest Park High School before his time with the Dawgs and Steelers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

