Potential federal ban on Delta 8, THC products gets mixed reaction

It could be the end for products that include Delta 8 and THC derivatives. A bill made it out of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee that includes a ban on the products.

“He’s having a great summer. He’s been swimming and just enjoying everything so far,” Hannah Puddick said.

She is focusing on making good memories with her son Bryson this summer. But she told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that she can’t forget the call from his school last year when he was 7 years old.

Bryson had to be hospitalized after eating Delta 8 treats at school.

“It was awful. He honestly looked like he was dead,” Puddick said.

She describes what the school told her about the incident.

“They went through the students’ back packs and had found the Delta 8 gummy ‘nerds’ rope. She said they had shared it at lunch,” Puddick said.

The items that made Bryson sick have since been banned by the Georgia legislature. But now there is a federal ban in the works.

”It’s a ban on Delta 8, THC and other hemp-derived intoxicants,” said Jordan Davidson with Smart Approaches to Marijuana, an advocacy group that aims to educate the public about the dangers of marijuana commercialization and legalization. “What Congress did is they have legislation in this government funding package that they’ve advanced through the appropriations committee.”

“2018 is when they passed the farm bill, which legalized a broad variety of cannabis products. This would be a clawing back,” attorney Tom Church said.

Church has fought for businesses who sell the products and said the ban would gut a multi-billion dollar industry.

“It’s so over the top going after a whole bunch of products that aren’t even controversial,” Church said.

But advocates say even though many states have taken measures to limit the use of Delta 8 and other hemp-derived products, there is need for federal action.

“It’s really about making sure across the country, not just a in a patchwork of different states. We’re protecting young people,” Davidson said.

