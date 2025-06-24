More dangerous heat on the way

We continue to be very hot, even into the evening hours.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry and hot through the evening. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, there will be a little more in the way of cloud cover.

A dry start to Wednesday, and we are going to heat right back up into the mid-90s with triple-digit heat index again.

It will be dangerously hot Wednesday afternoon, so take it easy in the hottest hours of the day. Find some shade or stay in the air conditioning.

