Father may have impregnated 12-year-old daughter before killing her, state attorney says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Attorney Jack Patterson says sexual assault may have been the motive behind the death of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in south Georgia years later.

Patterson sat down with WTXL to share more information on the death of Lori Paige.

Paige’s remains were found on a south Georgia plantation in Thomas County in April, nearly two years after vanishing. Her father, Andrew Wiley, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Campbell said his office believes that a sexual assault, possibly resulting in a pregnancy, led to Paige’s death.

“We had evidence of the fact that he was, he was seeking out what’s called Plan B, which is an abortion drug,” said Campbell.

He says because of the state of decomposition of Paige’s body, they haven’t been able to determine her cause of death.

“I just don’t know whether she was stabbed to death,” said Campbell. “I don’t know she was choked to death, I don’t know whether she was shot, I don’t, I just don’t know because the remains were so degraded by the time that we got them, the last hours were not really able to see.”

Wiley died while in custody last week. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office reported that he died of natural causes after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

