Port of Brunswick named busiest port for automobiles, heavy equipment

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Port of Brunswick was named the busiest port for automobiles and heavy equipment.

You can bet people at the Port of Brunswick and Port of Savannah are watching today’s tariff announcements by President Donald Trump closely.

Channel 2 Action News got access to the Port of Brunswick to see construction there just a week before they took over the top spot in the United States for vehicle and heavy equipment shipping, surpassing Baltimore.

“We have anywhere from 2,500 to 4,500 cars coming off any one of these ships,” Ed McCarthy, the Chief Operating Officer of the Georgia Ports Authority, said.

One after another, Channel 2 Action News saw cars being offloaded during a tour with the GPA leader.

“These ships come to us from all over the world, bringing import vehicles,” McCarthy said.

Brunswick’s story involves exports too, with American goods headed to other countries and leaving our ports for profit.

In fact, more than 90% of the cars moved by rail at the port are U.S.-made exports.

That’s earned the port federal money for construction upgrades and hiring, though Georiga ports are largely self-funded.

“No we do not use tax dollars,” McCarthy said. “Revenue and all of the expenses, and then we take whatever profits are left over, and we pour that back into capital projects to build the $262 million that we’re expanding down here in Brunswick.”

The directive to do so is from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and the investments are now making the Port of Brunswick the top railroad port in the United States for roll-on, roll-off vehicles.

That brings in money and thousands of jobs.

“A port job is a great job to have. We’re blessed to have almost 1,800 employees at the port,” McCarthy said. “But it really impacts over half a million jobs in the state of Georgia. But a port job is a great job.”

Just a little north of Brunswick, the Port of Savannah is also reporting increased volume. In December, it reported an 11.4% year-over-year increase.

