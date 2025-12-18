Porch pirate crimes increasing; victims say it’s ‘the most violating feeling’

ATLANTA — The holiday season is a time when more people are ordering online and having packages delivered to their front porch. But police say package thefts rise this time of year because of porch pirates.

And some people are taking extreme steps to stop this from happening, according to police.

A homeowner is facing charges after Atlanta police say he shot two teens who he says attempted to steal his package.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to some people who say they’ve been the victim of porch pirates.

“It was make-up. It wasn’t even nothing. He got Black girl make-up,” Tina Bridges said.

Bridges showed Jones a video of the porch pirate with his shirt pulled over his head as he ran off with her package.

“It’s the most violating feeling. You know you’re like, ‘Wait, why? Why would you do that?” she said.

Officers arrested Rakim Bradford after they say he shot a 16-year-old boy in the arm and a 15-year-old boy in the foot in southwest Atlanta.

Police say Bradford told a friend he received notification his package arrived. Then he noticed the teens stealing it.

The friend said Bradford says his gun went off. One of the teens told police Bradford shot through the door.

“In Georgia, you can not protect property the same way that you would protect your own personhood,” ABC Legal Contributor Channa Lloyd told Good Morning America.

Bridges says she was very angry at her porch pirate.

“Cause I’m thinking, what can I do to get back at this person for stealing my box,” Bridges said.

But she says it’s not that serious to shoot someone. Bridges can understand, though, how it can happen.

“You’re so pissed that someone tried to steal it, attempted to steal it, stole it that you lose it, you don’t even think,” Bridges said.

Bradford faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during a felony.

