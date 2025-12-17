‘Have to reteach my child what Christmas is’: Toddler slowly recovers from car crash into lake

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A toddler who was trapped for several minutes in a car that crashed into Dundee Lake is slowly recovering from a traumatic brain injury she sustained.

Hailee Stanton’s mother is calling for the driver, her godmother Nafeeza Samad, to face significant prison time. She is accused of driving under the influence and causing the crash.

Tamika Stanton said her daughter is making progress, but the journey is challenging.

“Hailee is a firecracker. She’s starting to walk. With a little assistance, she’s eating on her own and talking a little bit,” Stanton told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

The crash, which occurred in the middle of the day in August, involved Samad speeding when she crashed through a wall and into the lake.

Police said Samad was speeding and lost control when the vehicle plunging into the lake.

Samad was able to get out and stood on the roof of the submerged vehicle, while Hailee remained trapped inside.

Emergency responders had to smash a window to rescue her, and she spent four months in the hospital following the event.

“This is like having a newborn and teaching them how to do everything again. She took three precious years from my child,” Stanton said.

Tamika Stanton has expressed frustration toward the Spalding County District Attorney’s office in Samad’s prosecution.

“The reason I don’t think it’s fair is that she has the opportunity to spend Christmas with her family. I have to re-teach my child what Christmas is,” Stanton said.

A GoFundMe was started to help with Hailee’s recovery.

