Neighbors say shooting that injured teens accused of stealing packages was too much

ATLANTA — The homeowner accused of shooting two teens he says tried to steal packages from his porch, is now in jail facing serious charges.

Police arrested Rakim Bradford on Friday morning.

Nubian Barnes lives across the street from Bradford

“To shoot them? I don’t know. I just don’t feel he should have shot him,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Barnes said the shooting was excessive, and the teens could have been killed.

“And then he would have been facing murder charges. All because of a package that probably didn’t cost that much. Definitely didn’t cost a human life,” Barnes said.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at the Villages of Cascade townhomes.

They say Bradford shot a 15-year-old boy in the foot and a second teen in the arm.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to survive.

Bradford now faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Some people told Jones they are fed up with crime and out-of-control teens, and they understand Bradford’s frustration.

Others say the shooting went too far.

“That’s crazy to me. Like, you call the police. That’s what police are for,” neighbor Reginald Boudreaux, who is a teacher, said.

“It’s just so much over packages. Packages can be replaced,” Quin King said.

Barnes said Bradford is now in a world of trouble, with his freedom in jeopardy over packages.

“If you feel that your packages are not going to be safe, do pick up,” Barnes said.

Jones knocked on Bradford’s door to see if there was anyone home to explain his side of the story. No one answered.

People have lots of opinions about this incident, but most people tend to think that if you are not under attack, let the packages go and get them replaced.

©2025 Cox Media Group