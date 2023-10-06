Popular farm-to-table restaurant in Roswell announces it won’t reopen

ROSWELL, Ga. — A popular Roswell restaurant will be closing its doors for good.

The Staley Family owns Peach and the Porkchop and temporarily closed the restaurant back in July. On Thursday, the family posted on social media that it made the difficult decision to not reopen.

“After a cherished decade, it’s with a very heavy heart that Alyssa and I announce we won’t be reopening The Peach and the Porkchop. Our hearts are full of gratitude for this incredible community. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you and share the memories that we have. You made The Peach not just a restaurant, but a true home away from home. We are eternally grateful for every shared laughter, every meal, and every story. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We wish each of you the very best in all your endeavors.”

Peach & the Porkchop opened nearly 10 years ago a few years after Chuck and Alyssa Stanley moved to the area in 2007 from Colorado.

The menu featured items that were a mix of Chuck’s Pittsburgh roots and Alyssa’s Southern roots, according to the restaurant’s website. The couple focused on making sure the items was locally-sourced.

“I love making people happy,” Chuck Stanley said on the restaurant’s website. “I strongly believe in putting out a great product and standing behind what I do.”

The restaurant’s social media post on Thursday did not give a reason behind the closure. However, a social media post in July when it first closed said they were experiencing mechanical issues.

