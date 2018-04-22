Ponce de Leon Avenue at Highland Avenue shut down in both directions

Crews are working to put out a fire at Ponce de Leon Avenue at Highland Avenue.
If you're traveling through the area anytime soon, you should know Ponce de Leon Avenue is shut down in both directions.
Firefighters say it appears no one was inside the two story building.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is on the scene and will bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Ponce termporarily closed near Highland while fire fighters wrap up work at a huge house fire in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/6Lh4VrY2lK— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 22, 2018
