  • Rain increases Sunday, overnight

    ATLANTA - Grab an umbrella or rain jacket if you have plans Sunday.\

    There will be a few showers by 11 a.m.

    By 5 p.m., the rain will become more widespread.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of the heaviest rain for your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

    A flood watch goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Monday.

    Two to four inches of rainfall are expected in parts of metro Atlanta. 

    Creeks and streams may flood their banks.

    A wind advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

    Sustained wind to 25 mph and gusts to mph are expected. 

    There could be downed trees and limbs during that time.

     

