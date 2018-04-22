ATLANTA - Grab an umbrella or rain jacket if you have plans Sunday.\
There will be a few showers by 11 a.m.
By 5 p.m., the rain will become more widespread.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of the heaviest rain for your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
A flood watch goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Monday.
Two to four inches of rainfall are expected in parts of metro Atlanta.
Creeks and streams may flood their banks.
A wind advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
Sustained wind to 25 mph and gusts to mph are expected.
There could be downed trees and limbs during that time.
The heaviest rain will arrive this evening along with the WIND! A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 8pm and continues overnight. Weak trees and limbs may come down in 40 mph gusts. Higher gusts are possible above 2000 ft elevation. pic.twitter.com/rrrsySXUFy— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 22, 2018
