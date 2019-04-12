POLLEN PROBLEMS: Got allergies? Here are your options

ATLANTA - Pollen levels are still in a very high range here in north Georgia.
While many people turn to over-the-counter medicines to help treat their allergies, there’s no “one size fits all” treatment.
So, what are the options?
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls takes a closer look at some natural remedies, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
