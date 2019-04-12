0 CDC links ground beef to E.coli outbreak in 6 states, including Georgia

ATLANTA - A growing E.coli outbreak concentrated in Georgia and neighboring states has been linked to ground beef, according to health officials.

Authorities have not yet been able to locate the source of the contaminated beef, such as a farm, store or restaurant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The CDC is not advising the public to stop eating ground beef, nor is it recommending any retailers or restaurants to stop selling or serving it. It is, however, emphasizing the importance of safely handling and thoroughly cooking ground beef.

The agency says people should thoroughly wash counter tops, cutting boards, plates and utensils with hot, soapy water or a bleach solution after touching raw meat to avoid contaminating other foods and items in the kitchen.

Ground beef hamburgers and mixtures like meatloaf should also be cooked until they reach a safe internal temperature of 160 degrees.

TRENDING STORIES:

The number of E.coli cases linked to the outbreak continues to climb, with the vast majority centered in the Southeast. Since March 2, 54 people have fallen ill in Kentucky, 28 in Tennessee, 17 in Georgia, seven in Ohio, two in Virginia and one in Indiana. So far, 17 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The current outbreak is linked to a strain known as E.coli 0103. While considered serious, it’s less likely to cause the severe illness, kidney failure and death that E.coli 0157 did last year. A June 2018 outbreak of that strain sickened about 210 people in 36 states and caused five deaths. Another outbreak led to an enormous recall of romaine lettuce last November.

Outbreaks of E.coli 0103 — which can lead to stomach cramping, vomiting and diarrhea — are relatively uncommon, but this current one is the largest on record for the strain. The patients in the five states skew younger, with a median age of 17, according to an estimate from the CDC earlier this week.

In Georgia, health officials are not releasing the location of those who have gotten sick. Three of them have been hospitalized, and the median age of those infected in the state is 15.

Symptoms of E.coli infection usually begin three or four days after consuming the bacteria. Most people recover within a week. The CDC recommends that those who develop symptoms of E.coli infection contact their doctors as soon as possible. Doctors and hospitals report suspected cases of E.coli illnesses to local health officials, which can help identify the source.

E. coli can affect anyone exposed to the bacteria. But young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop complications from the infection.

This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.