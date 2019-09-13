ABDUCTION: Police searching for father who they say took his son from school

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police say a man kidnapped his own child, and they need help finding him.
Police sent us a picture of Dederick Floyd and his 10-year-old son Xavier.
Sandy Springs police say Floyd took his son from Woodland Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
They think Floyd, who is not the custodial parent, may be trying to leave the state but are not sure how they are traveling.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dederick Floyd or Xavier Floyd, please contact the Sandy Springs Police Department Detectives at 770-551-2570 or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
