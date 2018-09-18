Good Samaritan shot trying to stop robbery in East Atlanta, police say

EAST ATLANTA, Ga. - Police say a man was shot in East Atlanta when he tried to help a woman who was being robbed.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in East Atlanta, where police say someone tried to rob a woman outside the Flatiron Bar and Restaurant on Flat Shoals Ave Monday night.
A man who rushed to help her was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. Police are still searching for the suspect.
We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Katt Williams claims local radio host's husband pulled gun on him at comedy club
- Georgia middle school principal killed after tractor overturns into pond
- ‘We should just burn it down': 30 brown recluse spiders found in Georgia home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}