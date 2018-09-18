  • Good Samaritan shot trying to stop robbery in East Atlanta, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    EAST ATLANTA, Ga. - Police say a man was shot in East Atlanta when he tried to help a woman who was being robbed.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in East Atlanta, where police say someone tried to rob a woman outside the Flatiron Bar and Restaurant on Flat Shoals Ave Monday night. 

    A man who rushed to help her was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. Police are still searching for the suspect.

    We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories